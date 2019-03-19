I cannot praise enough the more than 1,000 young people who demonstrated regarding climate change at our state Capitol on Friday. They realize too many of our politicians have simply ignored the catastrophic climate threats that are destroying our planet. Sadly, when young people have to demonstrate to safeguard their future, something is seriously wrong with our political system.
Hopefully, when these young people enter politics they will undertake a thorough political "housecleaning." Then we will finally have enlightened representatives who will act to safeguard humankind’s future.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg