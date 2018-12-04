I agree with last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Lame-duck session snubs state voters," about the lame-duck session the state Republican majority is conducting to consolidate power before Gov.-elect Tony Evers takes office. It is a power grab and certainly doesn't reflect the spirit of the public, given the recent election.

Unfortunately, that's the state of affairs we live with in Wisconsin, where a majority of voters live in districts drawn so that many aren't even competitive. Depending on what district you live in, you might as well be voting in Russia or Venezuela.

Until gerrymandering in this state is eliminated and the districts are drawn in a fair and logical manner by an independent body, then the type of government represented by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, is what you're going to get.

You can't just blame state Republicans, either. Democrats haven't done enough to get a ballot referendum before the people to eliminate gerrymandering. We've mostly heard occasional lip service from them. Don't expect a response if you write them, either.

Hopefully younger voters and minorities disenfranchised by this practice find a way to get a referendum on a future ballot so people can vote for fairly drawn district lines.

Paul Mickey, Madison