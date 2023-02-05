If you want to see with your own eyes how divided our state government is, attend the governor's State of the State address. Gov. Tony Evers gave his address on Jan. 24, which I attended.

Gov. Evers talked about many policies, including some such as workforce development, which Republicans also deeply care about. Yet not a single Republican appreciated or even acknowledged by applauding or standing. I felt a clear visual depiction of how divided our elected officials have become.

That was not the case in the past. I witnessed applauding and standing by both Democrats and Republicans on at least a few policies.

The current state of our state is alarming and why it’s time to act before it’s too late.

I am calling on all young people across the state -- the leaders of tomorrow -- to come together and start a grassroot movement to combat this division and provide effective leadership by not putting their political self-interest ahead of the general good.

Once an effective youth model is developed in Wisconsin, it can then be duplicated elsewhere. God bless our youth of this great state.

Masood Akhtar, Madison, entrepreneur and activist

