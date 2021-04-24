Young girl killed needs justice, too -- Sue Paulson

Has anyone ever heard of Jaslyn Adams? Jaslyn was a 7-year old Black girl living in Chicago when her life was snuffed out by several gunshots that riddled her poor little body. This horrific scene took place on a Sunday afternoon at a McDonald's drive-thru. She was in a car with her father, who was also shot. The police think this despicable act was gang related.
Jaslyn will probably never get justice because these gang bangers never squeal on each other. Last summer, several children were shot in Chicago. I don't think I heard anything about President Joe Biden calling Jaslyn's family like he called George Floyd's family. Does he take an interest only in Black men killed by white police officers?
Why can Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., get away with inciting violence? She said if Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin wasn't found guilty that protesters should get more confrontational. This rhetoric was too much for the judge.
Sue Paulson, DeForest