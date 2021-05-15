Young criminals need tough love -- Randy Zink

The State Journal article on Tuesday "First Black sheriff sworn in" said that new Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett wants to “focus on solving problems in the community without necessarily arresting people or taking them to jail.”

From other recent articles, it seems that the new Dane County sheriff and Madison police chief share the same plan of policing our area: a slap on the wrist and a firm talking to.

I've heard nothing from authorities about satisfying the victims of these crimes. I remember the days when victims got a sensitive ear from the police, and criminals were dealt with appropriately. Does anyone actually think that a hug is going to change the ways of these young men who are terrorizing neighborhoods with burglaries, thefts and spraying gunfire?

The non-vocal majority of Dane County residents would be more than happy to see incarceration used as it was intended. Do the crime and pay with time. Without repercussion, why would these kids not do it again? I'm sure they feel it is fun and a challenge not to get caught.