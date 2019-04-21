The correct response to someone who says “thank you” is “you’re welcome” -- not “no problem.”
If there had been a problem, I would not have said “thank you.” When you are doing your job, you are being paid to do the work. A "thank you" is praise and gratitude for doing so. Me saying “thank you” is not an intrusion on you being busy with something, requiring a polite response from you. A “you’re welcome” is the correct response.
This is true in non-work situations, too. Please stop saying “no problem.” Thank you.
Dustin Thompto, Madison