You can't support Trump and the GOP -- Paul Brammeier

In light of the ouster of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., by the Trumpsters, it is imperative that those who voted in Wisconsin in 2020 do the following:
- Never forget what the Trumpsters stand for as we gear up for the 2022 and 2024 elections.
- Those who voted for President Joe Biden must vote again, each and every one. And it would be nice if you could bring along someone who did not vote in 2020.
- Those who voted for Donald Trump in Wisconsin have to make a decision. Do you vote for Trumpism, or do you vote for the Republican Party?
You can't have it both ways.
Paul Brammeier, Stoughton