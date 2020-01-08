You can help solve our climate crisis -- Robert Owen Jr

Recently, Madison hit 55 degrees. Australia is ablaze. President Donald Trump's administration appears determined to make our planet hotter.
But we must never become resigned to a burned-out, ecologically devastated planet. Both individually and with fellow citizens, we can act to fight the climate crisis and give our descendants a fighting chance for a livable future.
In this new decade, we can affordably reduce our carbon footprints by:
- Installing our own solar collectors or participating in community solar or green-pricing programs.
- Not buying new vehicles other than electric vehicles.
- Weatherizing our homes.
- Regulating our thermostats better to save energy.
- Installing efficient, sub zero-capable heat pumps to replace old central air units.
- Flying less.
- Reducing our consumption of beef and dairy products.
As citizens, we can ask our local communities to take parallel actions.
As voters, we can demand that our federal representatives and presidential candidates stop taking fossil-fuel campaign funds and commit to climate action. We can ask presidential and congressional candidates to support the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
It is time to act resolutely on the climate crisis.
Robert Owen Jr., Middleton