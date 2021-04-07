You can help slow climate change -- Tommy Hofmeister

Imagine a world where we wear masks all the time, even without a global pandemic. This could very well happen if we don't do anything about climate change caused by our carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

In only the last 100 years, Earth's temperature has risen by 2 degrees Fahrenheit. It may not sound like much, but considering how old Earth is, that is a major change. We do not have much time to change our ways. We must all work to lower our emissions together. Some of the main things we could change include stopping the use of nonrenewable energy sources such as fossil fuels and coal. We would power our cars with electricity or just walk and bike more.