Scott Walker, Tony Evers, Tammy Baldwin, Leah Vukmir -- whoever.
Just find me a candidate who supports cameras on cops, a long-overdue and measurable tax on the beer people, and someone who will build toll booths.
Are all of those communities using cameras on police officers wrong, and we're right? Does anyone truly believe a nickel or dime more for a can or bottle of beer is going to put the skids on beer drinking?
Lastly, the idea of toll booths costing tourism is laughable. Illinois tourists have lived with toll booths forever, and Wisconsin drivers using the interstate for a 20- or 30-mile drive to work have plenty of alternates.
Find me a candidate who understands what's going on. Get 'em on the ballot and the exit poll numbers will be over before they start.
Jim Graves, Albany