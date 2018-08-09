It’s sad that Denny Caneff would take such a cheap shot at me in Wednesday's letter to the editor "McCabe isn't as honest as he says." My association with the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is correctly characterized on our campaign website for governor.
Caneff was board chairman and wasn't around on a daily basis. WDC launched in early 1996 at an event called Democracy Day, in which I was involved. I helped raise money, and the first director, Gail Shea, frequently called on me to stop in the office to help with writing press releases, consult on strategy and organizational planning, as well as other tasks during the startup phase.
Because of my contributions to the organization's formation, Shea, not Caneff, recruited me to join the board. The State Journal wrote an article critical of a fundraising letter I sent, questioning whether it conflicted with my duties at the school district. Because reporters at the Capitol were aware of my involvement, some later wrongly reported I was the group's founder.
Regardless, my campaign website does not repeat that incorrect claim. It says I helped start the group, which is absolutely true. I became executive director in 2000 and led the group for 15 years.
Mike McCabe, Madison, candidate for governor