I was surprised to read that the additions to and remodeling of Witte and Sellery halls on the UW-Madison campus were going to cost $132 million.
In the early 1960s, one of the projects I worked on as general counsel of the university was acquiring the land and construction for the southeast dorms. We acquired the three full blocks that now contain Witte and Sellery halls and the new food service facility. In addition, we acquired the six half-blocks north and south of the three full blocks.
The grand total for land purchases and construction of the southeast dorms was about $24 million.
The six half-blocks, which were proposed to be other housing projects, now contain part of Vilas Hall, university offices, the Taj Garage, the front approach to the Kohl Center, the new Nick and the new Ogg Hall.
Chuck Stathas, Madison