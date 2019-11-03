Tuesday's article about daylight saving time was biased against the idea.
Those who live in Arizona and Hawaii live closer to the equator than we do, so they don't have as much variation in daylight and darkness as we do here. If we get rid of daylight saving time, the sky would begin to lighten far too early during the height of summer. To make the most of our summer sun, we would have to rise up much earlier in the morning to enjoy the daylight we can now enjoy because it stays light so long in the evening.
I know which I would prefer.
So let’s have daylight saving time all the time because that should address some of the issues raised. I am sure my circadian rhythm will adjust.
Sara Roberts, Fitchburg