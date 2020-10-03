Yard signs serve valuable purpose -- Susan Michaud

I was disappointed with last Sunday's letter to the editor "Signs, stickers won't change who wins."
Unfortunately, the letter missed the point in its claim to understand the motivations of others by resorting to labelling and name-calling.
Few people would think that putting out a yard sign is sufficient to cause others to vote for their candidate. But the signs do notify others of their support for a candidate. This in turn can inspire others, give others hope that a particular candidate might win, and can energize others to start or continue working for a candidate. Yard signs are not a sign of "egotistical" personalities. They are signs of a democracy in action.
And what is "pathetic" about still thinking that a past candidate is still the best person for the job and proclaiming that? Clinton for president anyone?
Susan Michaud, Black Earth
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!