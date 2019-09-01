Friday's letter to the editor "Only one person can beat Trump" suggested that Oprah is the only candidate who could defeat President Donald Trump in the next election.
Have we not learned anything since the last election? If it takes another rich TV star with no political experience to defeat Trump in the 2020 election, we are going down the wrong path. While Oprah has been generous, using her wealth to benefit others, it is my hope that she continues her philanthropic work and stays out of Washington.
Andrew Yang, one of the many intelligent, rational and qualified Democratic candidates, has created a t-shirt for his campaign that reads “MATH.” It's an acronym for “Make America Think Harder.” He’s one smart guy.
Mary Subkoviak, Middleton