Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh earned his undergraduate degree at Yale in 1987 and completed law school there in 1990. I was in graduate school at Yale in the late 1960s.
According to the current Yale Alumni Magazine, about 700 alumni and faculty from the law school signed a letter arguing against his confirmation, while about 300 other members of the Yale community signed a letter in support.
I can't wait to see what happens when Kavanaugh faces his accuser Christine Blasey Ford in Washington.
Claude Clayton Smith, Madison