With its insightful and informative series "The Yahara Lakes | Giants Among Us," the Wisconsin State Journal has again proven why newspapers are relevant.
No other medium could have tackled the entirety of the stories, which the paper did. Time constraints and consultant-driven broadcasts limits local television news. Investigating and reporting with many column inches has always made newspapers a most important resource for understanding the world around us.
Much has changed over the five decades of my life, but reading a daily newspaper remains the same. Newspapers are more than just a daily record of events that make for historical documentation. They also add a very important sense of commonality that allows us to have some overall reference point as citizens.
Thanks to the reporters and entire staff at the State Journal for doing a continual service with each edition of the newspaper.
Gregory Humphrey, Madison