Yahara Hills Golf Course has more than proven it is a gem of the Madison Parks Division.
With the flooding being nonexistent this summer, the play on the 36-hole course has generated phenomenal income into the Parks Division's coffers. This extra income provides support for all the Parks Division functions. It's time for the city leaders to reevaluate the sale for conversion to a landfill and preserve Yahara Hills as a beautiful public facility.
Certainly there are more obscure and appropriate for a landfill. Let common sense dictate preservation of a gem.
Duane Hunter, Madison