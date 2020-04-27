Y2K has lessons for coronavirus -- Jeffrey Fillian

Twenty years ago we passed through what could have been a global crisis, Y2K, with hardly a bump in the road.

For a number of years leading up to the year 2000, people were warned about what could happen -- lights going out, financial systems crashing, chaos. When the date passed and little to nothing happened, the scoffers emerged proclaiming it was all hysteria for nothing.

For at least three years my IT team in the banking industry worked on nothing else but replacing, upgrading, repairing, testing and retesting systems so everyone else could sleep comfortably after midnight on Dec. 31 1999. We were up monitoring and on call in case something did fail.

Ratchet ahead 20 years, another global crisis has emerged and the scoffers are back, trying to minimize, reduce and raise doubt. They will not grow quieter. Legislators grouse over stay-at-home orders. Leaders claim tests are perfect, and we’re ready to start opening our doors again. There is too much we do not know.

We don't have enough testing to know how extensive the rate of infection is. We cannot yet vaccinate against it. It is still time to be cautious. If you can, stay home. Listen to public health officials. Don’t listen to the scoffers.

Jeffrey Fillian, Fitchburg