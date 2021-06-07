Wuhan lab theory isn't loony anymore -- Joe Tripalin

About a year ago, the Wisconsin State Journal and other media outlets were publishing articles that mocked President Donald Trump for saying COVID-19 came from the virology lab in Wuhan, China. He was called a loon, a racist, a conspiracy theorist, and many other derogatory names.
What a difference a year makes, along with a new Democratic president. In the Forum section of the Sunday edition of the State Journal, the lead column was about getting to the bottom of where the virus came from. Now compelling evidence suggests it may have come from the lab in Wuhan. We may never know the real truth because the Chinese government lies and withholds important information.
But, in any event, President Trump doesn't look like a loon anymore, and the media has egg on its face for supporting the hate-filled articles that demeaned the lab theory just because it came from President Trump.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland