As a proud Wisconsin native, I was saddened, angered and ashamed after recently reading “Redeeming Justice” by Jarrett Adams. Published in 2021, the book details how Adams was mistreated and abused by Wisconsin’s legal system.

A young black man from Chicago, Adams spent the better part of a decade behind bars in Wisconsin for a crime he did not commit. Blame it on incompetence, indifference and racism -- particularly on the part of the police investigator who “misplaced” exculpatory evidence and the disinterested court-appointed attorney who put up a “no defense” defense.

All this occurred in Jefferson County, next to my home county of Dodge.

Thanks to a supportive family, his own persistence, law books in the prison libraries and the Wisconsin Innocence Project, Adams finally won his freedom.

This treatment of a “disposable black boy” who is now a lawyer helping others who are enduring the same kinds of injustice should never have happened.

The investigator and attorney not only robbed Adams of more than eight years, they cost the state tens of thousands of dollars that would have been better spent on training police and providing competent public defenders and prosecutors.

Wisconsinites must demand better from legislators, policymakers and police.

Paul Johnson, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection