Wrong weather forecasts cry wolf -- Lloyd Bostian

Having been warned by just about every weather service available that Saturday and Sunday would provide enough rain to cause severe flooding, many area residents cancelled their outdoor plans.

Then, as has happened several times already this summer, light rain fell and little if any flooding occurred. Why do we have meteorological services that unanimously agree on the weather only to be wrong -- very wrong?

This has become the "cry wolf" syndrome. I can't find a better label for the weather predicters' continued failures.

Lloyd Bostian, Madison