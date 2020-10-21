 Skip to main content
Wrong time for sports fundraiser -- Michael Collins
Wrong time for sports fundraiser -- Michael Collins

This pandemic has left families in previously unimaginable financial and social dilemmas, where parents are making decisions about whether to pay their rents or mortgages or put food on the table. Many have to choose between going to work or staying with the kids at home.

It is against this backdrop that the UW Athletic Department is promoting its Badger Legacy Campaign, a fundraiser to offset lost revenues due to the pandemic. At best, this is inappropriate and poorly timed. At worst, it is tone deaf, unfeeling and insensitive.

Michael Collins, Madison

