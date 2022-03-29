Write-in David Blaska for School Board -- Samuel Smith

Under the current Madison School Board, Madison's schools have deteriorated as places for teaching and learning.

In what appears to be a misguided attempt to dismantle the "school-to-prison pipeline" for Black students, the district now allows unruly students to disrupt classrooms and learning. And in some cases, students physically attack other students with minimal consequences.

Staff have failed to cooperate with local police in at least one incident. Teachers and principals have lost control of their classrooms, and all students, including Black students, are suffering from this.

David Blaska, who is running as a write-in candidate for Seat 4 in the upcoming School Board election, has been vocal in decrying this deterioration and calling for a restoration of discipline in our schools. Discipline is not just a question of punishment, but of students learning how to control themselves, stay on task and accept legitimate authority as preparation for functioning in society.

Our current School Board is failing our community and our students, and Blaska would add a much-needed voice of reason to the board. I urge people to write in Blaska for seat 4 in the upcoming election.

Sam Smith, Madison