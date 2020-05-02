Write in Birx and Fauci for 2020 -- James P. (Pat) Goldschmidt

Why bother debating a mail-in or in-person election in November. Neither party is anywhere close to being mainstream centrist.

They are so far left and right that the two could never agree on anything. We really must be the laughing stock of the world.

How about this: A write-in effort for Dr. Deborah Birx with Dr. Anthony Fauci as her running mate.

My guess is no one would have to make excuses for them or cover up indiscretions as we do now. They are smart, sincere and honest -- that's probably too much to ask, or expect, from our political parties.

James P. (Pat) Goldschmidt, Verona