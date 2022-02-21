Wrestling matches have great crowds -- Ryan Fox

I had to laugh when I read Wednesday's letter to the editor "Kohl Center fans don't cheer on team" about the complaints of a subdued crowd when the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team lost to Rutgers.

Brenda Schmidt: Kohl Center fans aren't providing home court advantage Usually playing any sports game at home is an advantage -- the fan base is overwhelmingly on…

Seems to me like the only people who can afford to attend those games are retired and too tired to be raucous, or too worried about their stocks to cheer.

In all honesty, I didn’t see the game. But I do know if a person wants to see a raucous crowd, they should witness a wrestling tournament in southwestern Wisconsin. The crowds are always noisy, raucous and full of the spirit of competition.

It’s quite a scene and quite affordable.

Ryan Fox, Prairie du Chien