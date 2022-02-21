 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Wrestling matches have great crowds -- Ryan Fox

  • 0

I had to laugh when I read Wednesday's letter to the editor "Kohl Center fans don't cheer on team" about the complaints of a subdued crowd when the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team lost to Rutgers.

Seems to me like the only people who can afford to attend those games are retired and too tired to be raucous, or too worried about their stocks to cheer.

In all honesty, I didn’t see the game. But I do know if a person wants to see a raucous crowd, they should witness a wrestling tournament in southwestern Wisconsin. The crowds are always noisy, raucous and full of the spirit of competition.

It’s quite a scene and quite affordable.

Ryan Fox, Prairie du Chien

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics