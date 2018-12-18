Thanks for the gift of wrapping paper in Monday's State Journal. It is so cute.
I am trying to be a more conscious, less wasteful user of resources for the good of our planet, but it isn't always this easy. They say anything you use more than one time is a success. So here I am with my paper news source, reading it and then wrapping my Christmas presents in it. Win.
The climate news is so dire, though, that sometimes I give up hope that these small choices are worth it. Then something amazing happens -- like the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act that was recently introduced in the House. Yes, bipartisan.
The best part for me is that all the funds collected are coming back to us, the American people, so I will have a little money to invest in the things I know I should be doing, like insulating and getting better windows.
So with renewed hope, I'll boldly go forward with my black and white and read all over (ha ha) wrapping paper this year. Thank you.
Alyson Schmeisser Lake Mills