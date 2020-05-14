Would we help a stranger today? -- Rex Tilley
Would we help a stranger today? -- Rex Tilley

In 1963, we lived along a busy highway, and one day someone knocked on our door. My dad and I answered it, and a bent over little man stood there.

I was 8 years old, but I can remember him asking my father if he could spare a crust of dry bread or a glass of sour milk for an old man. My dad brought him in, made him some eggs and toast and gave him a glass of milk. He said he was hitchhiking to California, so dad packed him a lunch. He thanked us and shuffled back out the door.

I have thought about this stranger often through the years. In the atmosphere that exists in our nation today, I wonder how many Americans would feed him and how many would shoot at him.

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn 

