Would police be kind to Black teen? -- Ira Kastenberg

Concerning the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, one of the victims chased Rittenhouse. One of the victims assaulted Rittenhouse with the skateboard. The third victim pointed a handgun at Rittenhouse. The jury did its job.

The police in Kenosha that night should now conduct a staff survey. The night of the killings, if the police in their vehicles had come across a Black man in a hooded sweatshirt carrying a semiautomatic rifle, would the police have thanked him for being there and given him water? Or would they have responded differently?