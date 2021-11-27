Would police be kind to Black teen? -- Ira Kastenberg

Concerning the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, one of the victims chased Rittenhouse. One of the victims assaulted Rittenhouse with the skateboard. The third victim pointed a handgun at Rittenhouse. The jury did its job.
Even though Rittenhouse did not break any law, his actions still had deadly consequences.
Justice is Kyle Rittenhouse's next victim in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The police in Kenosha that night should now conduct a staff survey. The night of the killings, if the police in their vehicles had come across a Black man in a hooded sweatshirt carrying a semiautomatic rifle, would the police have thanked him for being there and given him water? Or would they have responded differently?
Ira Kastenberg, Poynette
According to the judge in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's completely legal for a teenager to walk around with a deadly weapon strapped to his chest.