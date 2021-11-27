 Skip to main content

Would police be kind to Black teen? -- Ira Kastenberg
Would police be kind to Black teen? -- Ira Kastenberg

Concerning the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, one of the victims chased Rittenhouse. One of the victims assaulted Rittenhouse with the skateboard. The third victim pointed a handgun at Rittenhouse. The jury did its job.

Even though Rittenhouse did not break any law, his actions still had deadly consequences.

The police in Kenosha that night should now conduct a staff survey. The night of the killings, if the police in their vehicles had come across a Black man in a hooded sweatshirt carrying a semiautomatic rifle, would the police have thanked him for being there and given him water? Or would they have responded differently?

Ira Kastenberg, Poynette

