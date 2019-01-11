Recently a congresswoman was elected to Minnesota's 5th District in Minneapolis. She practices Islam and wears a hijab head covering. Her name is Ilhan Omar. According to the Muslim faith, the head covering represents the religion.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., now wants to change a 181-year rule to allow Rep. Omar to wear this religious symbol in Congress.
I would like the Wisconsin State Journal to ask Annie Laurie Gaylor of the Freedom From Religion Foundation to comment on this possibly new congressional rule allowing people in Congress to wear head coverings.
Would Speaker Pelosi allow congressmen and women to wear caps that say "make America great again"?
Charles Mueller, Minnetonka, Minnesota, former Dane County Board member for 20 years