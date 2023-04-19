If you hate former President Donald Trump, you weren't born that way. So how did millions of Democrats come to hate his guts with such zeal?

Was it his low rate of inflation? His strong American dollar? Our growing 401K plans? Stock Market profits? His secured borders? Middle East peace? Secure oil reserves? No new wars? Low gas prices? His strong American economy? His successful trade deals? His support for law enforcement? His effort to secure funding for Black universities?

Was it safer communities? Our strong and respected military forces? His prison reform that benefited minorities? Wage increases? More people in the workforce? Was it our energy independence -- thanks to Trump?

Are these the reasons that liberals have such hatred for Trump? After the past two and a half years, I realize these are tough questions to answer. At least with a straight face.

Imagine just how much better the world and the United States would be had President Joe Biden come into office and not done a thing. We can only dream, and hope at this point.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam

