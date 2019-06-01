The May 25 letter to the editor “We owe world an apology for Trump” is yet another example of hyperbolic, hand-wringing rhetoric by one of the many who exist in a perpetual Groundhog Day-like fog. They relive Nov. 9, 2016, in a pathetic and desperate effort to rewrite history. It’s been two-and-a-half years. They really need to move on.
Prior to that mind-boggling morning, we had experienced eight years of President Barack Obama's foreign policy apology tour. How’d that work out? Now our position on the world stage is strong. Peace through strength isn’t just a catchy phrase. It works.
By the way, when our economy experiences robust growth, then our friends and even some countries that don’t particularly like us benefit. The United States provides economic and security aid to many countries in the world. An occasional "thank you" seems like a reasonable ask.
The writer suggests that due to President Trump’s abrasive bullying and massive ego, we should apologize to our friends, or they’ll look elsewhere for solutions in the future. Yeah, right.
My advice is to come out of the fog and start living again. The next election is just 18 months from now.
David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg