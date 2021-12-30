World overreacted to COVID pandemic -- Bruce Longfield

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, the world has been in an endless recorded loop of “end of the world” scenarios. These have played out much like the childhood “Chicken Little” idiom.
Chicken Little gets hit on the head with a falling acorn but expands the experience to an extreme belief that “the sky is falling."
The importance and benefit of an appropriate and measured response by local, state and federal governments, along with the media, would have gone a long way toward capturing the public’s trust in dealing with this viral outbreak.
Threats, scare tactics, blame and intimidation only served to frighten people.
Politicizing the suffering by the constant barrage of nightly news statistics with videos showing death, dying, empty streets and stores became a self-fulfilling prophecy.
We are better than this.
Bruce Longfield, Middleton