World needs more leaders, not rulers -- Gene Bier

We need a better understanding of the difference between a leader and a ruler.

A leader is interested in the common good of the people. A leader has a long-term goal of economic fairness and prosperity for the people. A leader sees education as a necessity and a key to future success.

A leader may be challenged for that leadership position by others who see those goals achieved through different means. The people ultimately choose their leader.

A ruler has goals that are more personal and are often driven by ego and suspicion. A ruler doesn't care about the common good and sees success of the citizenry as a threat to power. A ruler often gains his or her domination through deception and violence. Once they have gained that power, it is maintained by misleading the people, threatening opposition and literally eliminating the competition.

The world is teetering at a critical point. We need to hope that leadership can replace ruling. We don't have to look far to see the difference in results of those two styles and how critical it is for us to succeed.

Gene Bier, Milton