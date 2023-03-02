The war in Ukraine has been raging for over a year. Ukraine was once known as the leading supplier of foodstuffs to the world. But this war has greatly impacted food exports across the globe. Russia’s invasion has not only hijacked harvested crops but has destroyed productive farmland for the anticipated future.

The United States has an abundance of grain, a large share is directed toward the production of ethanol and biofuels. U.S. grain could help close the gap in food supplies that are lost to this war. Lowering the ethanol mandate in gasoline would have minimal impact on short-term climate change, but it could have a great impact on the wellbeing of a large share of the world’s population.

While it would marginally impact the ethanol industry, Midwestern farmers, including Wisconsin’s farmers, would see no loss of income because their grain would be purchased and transported for humanitarian needs.

This idea should gain bipartisan support. I encourage U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, as well as our entire congressional delegation to introduce and pass humanitarian legislation to implement this commonsense proposal to help ameliorate the impact of the war in Ukraine. People’s lives depend on it.

Scott P. Lauder, Webster

The Mendota Marsh collection