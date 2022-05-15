World must make example of Putin -- Dean Siewert

Much to many people’s surprise, Vladimir Putin steered Russia into old-school imperialism, invading Ukraine in February. We really haven’t seen this behavior at this scale since World War II, instigated by the Nazis.

This action has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent civilians and the destruction of untold millions, if not billions, of dollars of wealth. Reports indicate that a quarter of the country has fled, now becoming refugees. Not only have these people given up everything, but they have also added costs to the numerous countries which are now supporting these people in their time of need.

The world community needs to start conversations about holding Russia responsible for reparations for the impacts of its unprovoked war. While imperialists only value power and have no regards for sovereignty, borders or life, a precedent must be set to ensure the safety of countries and their people.

Actions similar to those taken by Putin must be seen as abhorrent by the world community. We must create disincentives to similar actions in the future.

Dean Siewert, Madison