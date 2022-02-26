World must adjust to the new normal -- Sherylanne Welch

The letter to the editor in last Saturday's Wisconsin State Journal "Gen Z can't replace the baby boomers" made an excellent point about the population disparity between the generations and how that impacts our businesses.

The letter's point is strengthened when you consider the number of people lost to COVID-19. Granted, the deaths in younger age groups are less than those in older age groups. But any loss of available workers is a problem, not to mention the pain within families these deaths have brought.

I understand that the phrase "new normal" is unpopular right now. But this is where we are as a society. As the saying goes, "A problem does not leave you where it found you."

No matter how we view the pandemic, we can all agree it was a problem.

When you couple this "new normal" from the pandemic with the reduction in available workers, we will need to make adjustments.

Sherylanne Welch, Fort Atkinson