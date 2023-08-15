An Aug. 6 letter to the editor, "Trump could have prevented war," argued that Democrats are criticizing Republicans because they are worried about their 2024 electoral prospects.

The letter stated that our country lost the respect of the world during Joe Biden’s administration. However, international polls taken during the Trump administration displayed a spiraling downward level of respect for this country directly related to the unbridled attitudes and actions of Donald Trump. This was especially true with some of our closest allies.

We cannot forget how Trump exhibited admiration for Vladimir Putin and even cozied up to the leader of North Korea. The author of this letters seems to believe that Trump would have interceded in the Ukrainian war when actually Trump saw Putin as "a strong leader." One needs to understand the past to make conclusions of the present.

The letter also suggests that many Americans are struggling to put food on the table and even to fill up the tank. Really? For some, a minority, this is still the case. But the writer erroneously overstates America’s economic woes. Yes, inflation was a problem but has since cooled. Wages are up, unemployment is down, optimism is up and it’s looking like we have dodged a recession.

Mark Quinn, Madison