World knows Iran isn't peace-loving -- John A. Schrandt

I read with disbelief the letter to the editor in Thursday’s State Journal "Iranian government only wants peace," which contends Iran is simply a peace-loving country and just wants to live and let live.

This must be an alternate Iran, the opposite of the Iran we see on the world stage.

Iran's government constantly encourages chants of “death to America,” and its primary objective is the total destruction of Israel. The Iran the world sees recently murdered hundreds of its own citizens for daring to demonstrate against the ayatolla’s regime, not to mention shooting down a civilian airliner. Iran supports two of the world’s worst terrorist organizations, Hezbollah and Hamas.

What could be more peaceful?

John A. Schrandt, Madison

