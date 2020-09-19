World can't wait for price on carbon -- Laura Green

The headline from the Sept. 12 editorial from the Los Angeles Times said it all: “The scientists warned us this would happen.”
Extreme wildfires are no surprise from a scientific standpoint, yet I have still been in awe and disbelief hearing about the unimaginably intense fire situation out West. Will the hazy skies here in Madison he past week make us realize the enormity of the destruction we are causing, when we’ve fueled fires so big the smoke reaches halfway across the country?
We must also be mindful of the ways environmental degradation, especially climate change, unfairly affects minority and low-income communities at a higher rate. We are long overdue to open our eyes to the dangers of climate change and correct the injustices that lead some populations to be hit harder than others.
The good news is we know what we have to do. Scientists and economists alike endorse carbon pricing as the most effective way to reduce our emissions. A bill has been on the table in the House that would put this policy into action, returning the fees collected from the carbon price to Americans to offset rising energy costs.
There’s no doubt to that urgent action is needed. What are you waiting for?
Laura Green, Madison
