A July 3 letter to the editor "Socialism will ruin our way of life" recently made us aware of the threat and horrors of creeping socialism.

What could be worse than a centralized government or a collective group of citizens producing and distributing goods and services? It is heartening to know that Wisconsin’s citizens are not socialists. We never use anything that is publicly produced, owned or maintained. We only consume things produced and served up by our private corporate masters and the worshipful rich.

No Green Bay Packers for us. We never drive on public roads and highways. We never swim or boat on public lakes and rivers. We never visit public museums or libraries, use public parks and campgrounds or enjoy public forests and grasslands. No municipally-owned water and sewer for us. We never attend public schools, colleges or universities, which are clearly failing to teach self-awareness. We would never dial 911 for public police or fire protection. And we would die before letting an ambulance take us anywhere.

We live free from these and all other horrors of socialism. After all, cooperating and working together for everyone’s benefit is so un-American.

Preston Schutt, Madison