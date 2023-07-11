Sunday's letter to the editor "Socialism won't solve our problems" suggested that two working parents should earn enough income to pay for child care. I feel that I am particularly qualified to give feedback to this point.

My wife and I are in our mid-20s, have been working in retail since the day we could obtain work permits, and have made our way into managerial positions. You might think that we have realized the American dream by now. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would be proud.

But in reality, the only way we pay our mortgage on our small home in Madison is by working tirelessly at our full-time jobs and then working tirelessly at home to raise our two amazing children. Our employer is incredibly generous and likely unique in allowing us to work separate shifts so that we may care for our kids.

We have looked into child care for years, and the costs are entirely prohibitive. Our only option is to continue working without ever seeing each other until our kids are old enough for 4k. Now just imagine what that would be like on a single income.

As a reminder, when every family like ours has no money to spend, the economy stops.

Jake Garvey, Madison