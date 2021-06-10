'Workforce' is a dehumanizing term -- Susan Fiore

I was disturbed by the June 3 State Journal article, " Republicans: Let’s get people back to work. " Why does the GOP always focus on the "workforce" shortage and pushing people into low-paying jobs?

Republicans have no interest in helping low-income Wisconsinites learn good job skills and qualify for jobs that allow them to live a decent life. More and more we have a two-tier society in Wisconsin: the very wealthy and the low-income worker, called the "workforce" by the GOP -- as if people were mechanical devices.