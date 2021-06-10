'Workforce' is a dehumanizing term -- Susan Fiore

I was disturbed by the June 3 State Journal article, "Republicans: Let’s get people back to work." Why does the GOP always focus on the "workforce" shortage and pushing people into low-paying jobs?
- The term "workforce" dehumanizes real people, so it's easier not to care about them.
- Businesses make more money when they pay their workers less.
- Business donors have all the clout in politics, while low-wage workers have none.
- Therefore Republicans get bigger donations and can stay in office forever, getting paid by the taxpayers of Wisconsin for doing nothing but prolonging their time in office.
Republicans have no interest in helping low-income Wisconsinites learn good job skills and qualify for jobs that allow them to live a decent life. More and more we have a two-tier society in Wisconsin: the very wealthy and the low-income worker, called the "workforce" by the GOP -- as if people were mechanical devices.
Susan Fiore, Verona