 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Workers splintered by '1619 Project' -- Nancy Hanover
0 comments

Workers splintered by '1619 Project' -- Nancy Hanover

  • 0

It is a travesty that UW-Madison, my alma mater, choose to invite Nikole Hannah-Jones to speak on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

King's outlook was the polar opposite of the narrative Jones espouses. King rejected the idea that racism was a permanent characteristic of "whiteness," and set as his goal the dissolution of race itself.

The well-heeled Hannah-Jones and her "1619 Project" (which rarely mentions King) are not "left wing" but entirely part of the big business aim of splintering the working class on racial grounds. UW-Madison should be ashamed of promoting a work that has been so thoroughly discredited by world-class historians including James McPherson, Gordon Wood and Victoria Bynum.

The attempts by both the Trump right and the pseudo-left proponents of identity politics serve the same overarching policy: Divide the working class and allow stock shares to continue to soar.

I became a socialist during my wonderful years at UW-Madison and gratefully recall the political lessons I learned there. I urge others who want to fight racism, injustice, poverty and war to examine the collection of essays entitled, "The New York Times' 1619 Project and the Racialist Falsification of History."

Nancy Hanover, Bloomfield, Michigan

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics