Workers splintered by '1619 Project' -- Nancy Hanover

It is a travesty that UW-Madison, my alma mater, choose to invite Nikole Hannah-Jones to speak on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
King's outlook was the polar opposite of the narrative Jones espouses. King rejected the idea that racism was a permanent characteristic of "whiteness," and set as his goal the dissolution of race itself.
The well-heeled Hannah-Jones and her "1619 Project" (which rarely mentions King) are not "left wing" but entirely part of the big business aim of splintering the working class on racial grounds. UW-Madison should be ashamed of promoting a work that has been so thoroughly discredited by world-class historians including James McPherson, Gordon Wood and Victoria Bynum.
The attempts by both the Trump right and the pseudo-left proponents of identity politics serve the same overarching policy: Divide the working class and allow stock shares to continue to soar.
I became a socialist during my wonderful years at UW-Madison and gratefully recall the political lessons I learned there. I urge others who want to fight racism, injustice, poverty and war to examine the collection of essays entitled, "The New York Times' 1619 Project and the Racialist Falsification of History."