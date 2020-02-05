Workers deserve shorter bus rides -- Masaru Oka

Transit Equity Day on Tuesday provided an opportunity to examine just how equitable bus commutes are compared to driving. Public transportation is often seen in America as “for the poor.” Well, using census data on income, I found that full-time workers earning minimum wage might live near Todd Drive or Badger Road in Madison and work near West Towne or East Towne malls.
Google Maps says those trips are nearly an hour or more each way by bus. It adds up to the equivalent of working an extra 10 weeks every year just to get to work. How is it fair to expect those struggling to make ends meet to use up more precious time? In practice, they may just not make the trip. The owner of local pizzeria Roman Candle recently said the Fitchburg location closed partly due to lack of bus access impacting hiring.
Madison's Metro Transit has applied to the multimodal local supplemental grant program as part of the current state budget. I urge members of the selection committee to support transit projects here and statewide to help bus riders get to work, the doctor, and events more quickly so we can fully participate in our communities.
Masaru Oka, Madison