Worker safety is key to food supply -- Elaine Schenborn

Meat and poultry processing workers have some of the highest rates of COVID-19 infections in the United States.

These industries are critical to ensure a steady food supply from farmers to consumers. Meat and poultry processing industries employ many low-salaried workers, often immigrants, who are rarely paid sick leave. To pay bills and support families, these workers routinely come to work when sick, especially when bonuses are linked to attendance.

Several Midwest corporate processing plants, including some beef processors in Wisconsin, did not invest early in providing safe working conditions during the pandemic. Now employee illnesses and deaths cripple processing at rural and urban plants. Slowdowns and full-scale shutdowns jeopardize supplies of beef, pork, poultry and eggs.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 states “employers are responsible for providing a safe and healthful workplace for their workers.” Today this should minimally include protective equipment and practices, testing and paid sick leave.

Hopefully, we will recover from this pandemic with a renewed respect for workers supplying our food, and respect by employers for worker health and safety.

Elaine Schenborn, Middleton