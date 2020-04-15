Work with neighbors to reopen economy -- Roy Christianson

As someone who supports Gov. Tony Evers, I was dismayed by his failure to try to postpone the recent election until the eleventh hour.
Now Gov. Evers has a chance to show real leadership while helping to keep COVID-19 disease minimized in Wisconsin: Attempt to work with the governors of Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan to coordinate future responses to reopen their state economies. This is what the Northeast and West Coast governors are doing.
This makes so much sense because, in all these cases, people will be regularly crossing each other's borders, potentially bringing the disease from state to state. His leadership in working with neighboring governors would help ameliorate his lack of leadership prior to the election.
Roy Christianson, Madison
