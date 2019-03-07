If the governor and Legislature want to find something they can agree on, they should take a look at highway safety.
Recent weather events have once again caused havoc on the highway system. Other states close roads and highways when severe weather events occur. Wisconsin allows the system to stay open. Drivers put themselves and others at risk by trying to drive through severe storms.
The state Department of Transportation should have authority to mandate the closing of a road. This would include enforcement authority to prevent drivers that do not comply.
In addition, this legislation should include no-tow zones. In bad weather, a driver that ends up off the road would have to leave the vehicle and wait for a no-tow-zone order to be lifted before retrieving a vehicle. The driver and passengers would be moved to a safe location. This would keep tow drivers, law enforcement officials and first-responders from being unnecessarily placed at risk.
Pat Malloy, Madison