Work together and stop elder abuse -- Deb Bauer

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. During June, communities across the country will sponsor events to highlight solutions to this systemic social challenge.

Hope House, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, is proud to host a cross training event for direct service providers on June 23 at Ho-Chunk Gaming in Wisconsin Dells.

As Americans, we believe in justice for all. Yet we often fail to live up to this promise when we allow older members of our society to be abused or neglected. Older people are vital, contributing members of our community. Just as we have confronted and addressed the social issues of child abuse and domestic violence, we also need to address elder abuse, which threatens the well-being of our community.

Often, it is hard for older people to stay involved with and connected. As a result, older people are more likely to experience social isolation, which may increase abuse and neglect. Older adults who are socially connected and protected from harm are less likely to be hospitalized or need to go into nursing homes.

We can and must create healthier and safer living environments for older adults, including their homes, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

For more information about the June 23 event and the resources Hope House has to offer, go to www.hopehousescw.org.

Deb Bauer, Baraboo, outreach coordinator, Hope House of South Central Wisconsin