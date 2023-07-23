Work together and end tuberculosis

Tuberculosis has affected me and my mother. My mother and I both were patients in a TB sanitarium.

At the age of 14, my TB returned and I was placed in a TB sanitarium for 15 months. When I was a patient in the sanitarium, I was the youngest patient, and it was painful for me because I was isolated and frightened. It was difficult for me to get an education, and I did not have visitors. My mother was a patient in the sanitarium for two years until she passed.

After being a patient in a sanitarium for 15 months, I was allowed to return home. When I grew older, I had little food to eat because my family was in poverty.

After being affected by TB, living in poverty and meeting a member of Congress, I was inspired to take action and still take action. I have a passion for those who are struggling with their health, struggling to get an education and not having enough food to eat. I am asking everyone to please get involved to end this deadly disease.

America Domingo, Mount Horeb